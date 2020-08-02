Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,334,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.