John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

