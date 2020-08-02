John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.