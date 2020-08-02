John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $110.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $123.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

