Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.49. Jersey Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

