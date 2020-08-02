Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $253.67 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

