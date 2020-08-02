Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $350.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $297.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

