Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.67 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 41.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.