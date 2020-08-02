Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

