JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €13.00 ($14.61) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.76 ($19.95).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €14.27 ($16.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.57. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

