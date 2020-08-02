Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

