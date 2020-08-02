Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 141.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

