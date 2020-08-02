iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,162,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $156.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.