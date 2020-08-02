iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.