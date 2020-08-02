iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Decreased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

