iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.