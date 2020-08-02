iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $181.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

