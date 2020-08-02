iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 91,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 41,877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

