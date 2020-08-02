iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

