iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.