iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.74.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.