Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 232.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

