Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $5,408,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iqvia by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth about $3,335,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 232.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.