IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPLP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IPL Plastics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.99. IPL Plastics has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of $541.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

