IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPLP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IPL Plastics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.99. IPL Plastics has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of $541.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

