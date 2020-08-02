IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

IPLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on IPL Plastics from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

TSE IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.65 million and a PE ratio of 38.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. IPL Plastics has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$10.00.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

