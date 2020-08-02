Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of ISTR opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Investar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

