Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.36% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter.

PVI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

