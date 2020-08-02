Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.64, approximately 111,060 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.