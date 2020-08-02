Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 5,017 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

