Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 277,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

