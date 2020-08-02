Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

