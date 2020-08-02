Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

ITPOF stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

