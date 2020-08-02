International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several analysts recently commented on INSW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

INSW stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Seaways by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

