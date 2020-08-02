International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

