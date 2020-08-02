International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $13.48 on Friday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

