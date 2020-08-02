Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

PPRQF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

