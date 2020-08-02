Insider Selling: Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TOL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.