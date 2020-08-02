Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells 7,586 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Jeff Rodino sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $512,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Rodino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

