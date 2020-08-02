Insider Selling: Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$188,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,603 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,555.20.

Stephen Paul Quin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Stephen Paul Quin sold 100,000 shares of Midas Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$122,800.00.

TSE MAX opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.61 million and a P/E ratio of -34.67. Midas Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Midas Gold

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

