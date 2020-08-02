Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells 90,819 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AutoNation stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
