Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells 90,819 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoNation stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $612,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

