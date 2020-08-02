Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF opened at $17.13 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $21.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.