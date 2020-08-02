Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

