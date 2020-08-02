Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IR opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

