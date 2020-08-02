Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), reports.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFRX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

