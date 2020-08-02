Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €169.81 ($190.80).

VOW3 opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

