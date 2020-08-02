Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,428,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,174,000 after purchasing an additional 990,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $99,723,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 206,404 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $16,034,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,498 shares during the last quarter.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
