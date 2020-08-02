Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Imax in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Imax alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Imax has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Imax will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.