Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.54 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICHR stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.62 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

