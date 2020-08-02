ICF International (ICFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.50-3.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

