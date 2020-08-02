IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.
IBERIABANK Company Profile
IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.