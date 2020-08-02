IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 797,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 720,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 413,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 304,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 659,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 290,430 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

