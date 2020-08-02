Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Iamgold worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after buying an additional 3,705,414 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Iamgold by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Iamgold Corp has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

